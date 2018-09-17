LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — The Sherman Minton bridge is getting a makeover.

A project is in the works to refurbish and extend the life of the first interstate bridge that connects Southern Indiana and Louisville, according to a release issued on Monday.

The Sherman Minton Renewal is a 90-million-dollar rehabilitation project that is expected to add up to 30 years of service life to the bridge. The project includes work on bridge decks, structural steel elements, and hanger cables, as well as new lights, drainage repairs, and fresh paint.

The double-decked bridge carries 6 lanes of traffic over the Ohio River and about 90,000 vehicles rely on the bridge daily. Authorities stress that the bridge is still safe for travel and that the rehabilitation project is just to extend the lifetime of the bridge.

A construction plan has not been developed yet, but multiple options will be explored including lane restrictions and full closure of the bridge. A recommended approach is expected next fall, with construction beginning as early as 2021.

The project is fully funded through federal and state highway funds and there are currently no plans to toll the bridge, according to officials.

Two open houses will be offered in early October to share information on the project and to gather public feedback. Those sessions will be on Tuesday, October 2 at Scribner Middle School in New Albany and on Thursday, October 4 at the Chestnut Street Family YMCA in Louisville. Both open houses will start at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit shermanmintonrenewal.com.

