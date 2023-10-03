Popular Germantown restaurant Come Back Inn announces closure

The restaurant located on Swan Street announced Tuesday that it would be the last night for dinner service.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Germantown has announced its closure.

In a post on Facebook, the owners of the Come Back Inn announced Tuesday that it would be the last night of dinner service. No other information was immediately available.

“You all gave us so many great years. We appreciate each and every one of you all,” the post read.

Many frequented the restaurant for its affordable Italian-American cuisine and the occasional date night.

“We were so saddened to learn about this as we were paying for our meal tonight. This place has been a staple for us. We shed a tear with the waitress, tipped a little extra and said our goodbyes. We wish we could do more. We wish you all the best,” Quentin Hill, a patron, replied to the post.

The Come Back Inn was located on Swan Street and operated for more than 20 years.

