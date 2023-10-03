Several Louisville restaurants participating in 'Louisville Hot Brown Week'; here's when

Several local restaurants will be dishing out hot browns for $10-$12 during one week in October. Here's what you need to know.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For just one week in October, over a dozen local restaurants will be serving up what has been a signature dish in Louisville for nearly 100 years

Back for its second-ever year, Louisville Hot Brown Week will kick off on Oct. 23 and end Oct. 29. The week is intended to encourage locals and visitors to indulge in Louisville's most famous dish.

For those unfamiliar with hot browns, it has been a signature dish in Louisville since 1926 when Chef Fred K. Schmidt at the historic Brown Hotel invented it.

A hot brown is a hot, open-faced sandwich made with Texas toast, thick-sliced turkey, cheesy Mornay sauce, crispy bacon and tomatoes, all baked until bubbling hot.

The Brown Hotel will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its opening during Louisville Hot Brown Week on Oct. 25.

“Not only are we celebrating the iconic Hot Brown, but also its birthplace with the 100th anniversary of the historic Brown Hotel. Louisville Hot Brown Week is a great way to engage locals and visitors to learn the history behind the famous dish as well as showcase our local culinary talent,” Michael Fetter, director of marketing for Louisville Tourism, said.

Participating restaurants will sell their take on a hot brown during the week for $10 to $12.

Some of the local restaurants participating in Louisville Hot Brown Week:

Big Bad Breakfast Germantown

Big Bad Breakfast Norton Commons

Gorilla Bob’s Grub Shack

Parlour Downtown Louisville

Parlour Frankfort Avenue

Parlour Jeffersontown

Parlour Jeffersonville

Parlour New Albany

Rubbies Southside Bar & Grill

Sidebar at Whiskey Row

The Café

The Goose Eatery & Hangout

For an updated list of restaurants serving hot browns, click here.

Louisville Hot Brown Week will kick off with the "Hot Brown Showdown" benefiting Waterfront Park on Sunday, Oct. 22 from noon to 3 p.m.

This cook-off and tasting event invites restaurants and caterers from around the Bluegrass to compete for the title of best hot brown or hot brown riff. You can find more information about this event here.

