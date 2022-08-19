Clark Atlanta University President will be keynote speaker for UNCF luncheon in Louisville

The Louisville native is giving back to help others excel in academics.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville native and Clark Atlanta University President, Dr. George T. French, Jr. will be one of the keynote speakers for the 2022 United Negro College Fund, (UNCF) Mayor’s Luncheon. The Trinity High School and University of Louisville alum will give a full scholarship to a high school senior in Louisville.

French said, “I am proud of my Louisville legacy – being born and raised with my sisters, graduating from Trinity High School and then from the crown jewel of the city – the University of Louisville. Now, as the President of the largest College Fund school – Clark Atlanta University, I want to provide an opportunity for a 2023 high school graduate – a future innovator, entrepreneur, C-Suite Executive through a full scholarship to Clark Atlanta University.” French joined the university in 2019 as the fifth president. Under his leadership he’s exceeded all fundraising records in the history of the university.

So, if you are a high school senior. This is what you need to do. Please submit a one page paper (no more than 500 words) on why you want to attend Clark Atlanta University and why community service is so important to your educational experience. Then send that essay to: rohena@nichemktg.com.

Clark Atlanta University (CAU) is the nation’s first institution to award graduate degrees to African Americans and was the nation’s first four-year liberal arts college to serve a primarily African American student population. Currently, they have over 4000 students, representing nine countries.

The 2022 UNCF Mayor’s Luncheon will be held, Aug. 26. at 11 a.m. at the Galt House Hotel. Mayor Greg Fisher, Dr. French will be keynote speakers along with Alyce French Johnson.

This year’s honorees will be Wade and Alice Houston for the dedicated service to the UNCF over the years.