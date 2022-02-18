x
25,000 bags of trash collected by Louisville's Clean Collaborative

Crews cleaned over 5,500 miles of streets in the past year, collecting 25,000 bags of trash.
Credit: Jake Cannon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer celebrated the one-year anniversary of Louisville's Clean Collaborative initiative Friday.

He launched the Collaborative in 2021 to improve the community's cleanliness. With $1.5 million in funding, staffing was increased and equipment was purchased for street sweeping, cleanups, graffiti removal and vacant lots mowing.

In it's first year, the Collaborative:

  • cleaned 5,500 miles of city streets
  • replaced nearly 50 litter baskets in the Central Business District
  • completed 3,780 graffiti removal work orders
  • 338 stain removal jobs via power washings
  • collected 25,000 bags of trash, 1,026 tires, and 3,855 other large items
  • planted 254 canopy trees

To celebrate, Mayor Fischer rode along with crew members clearing a stretch of South Shelby Street and thanked the entire team for their hard work and dedication.

A significant part of the Clean Collaborative effort involves assessing the level of cleanliness along major roadways throughout the community, which helps to guide the team's work.

Cleanliness scores can be found on the Cleanliness Assessment Map. Blue lines indicate routes that will be assessed in the future.

To get involved in the cleanliness effort, Mayor Fischer is urging residents to:

Residents can track the crew's progress by visiting the new Interactive Online Data Dashboard which is updated daily.

