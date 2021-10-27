City plans to buy AT&T building in downtown Louisville

The city said the building would give them an opportunity to move agencies and departments that are in leased spaces or in deteriorating facilities.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The City of Louisville announced today it has plans to buy the AT&T building downtown for a new municipal building.

In a release, the city said the building would give them an opportunity to move agencies and departments that are in leased spaces or in deteriorating facilities, like Louisville Metro Police Headquarters. They also call it an important investment in downtown.

The letter of intent said the city would buy the building at 6th and Chestnut for $6.8 million.

The deal is subject to Metro Council approval.

