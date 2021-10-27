Members of drug trafficking organization indicted by federal grand jury

Members of a Louisville drug trafficking organization were federally indicted by a grand jury. A total of 10 members face charges.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple members of a Louisville drug trafficking organization were federally indicted by a grand jury.

According to a release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky, the 10 members were connected to a street gang known as “Everybody Shines Together.” Federal charges range from alleged drug trafficking and weapon offenses.

All of those indicted are from Louisville and are listed as Eric Mosley, Zaman Taylor, Risos Mosley, Cedric Palmer, Aerion Cook, Dazaray Rice, Darrian Toogood, Khasi Jones, Devonzo Summers and Barry Reed. Officials said Jones, Summers and Reed have yet to be apprehended.

Members of FBI Louisville, the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) and other local law enforcement agencies gathered Wednesday to discuss the indictments.

"Make no mistake, these subjects are violent offenders," FBI Louisville Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen said. "Fighting violent crime is a responsibility we all share as it directly impacts so many people, many beyond the limits of Louisville."

Each of the 10 listed are charged with Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute and Distribution of Controlled Substances, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin. Officials said members of the complaint are also charged with additional firearms and drug charges.

"The culmination of this joint and targeted investigation has resulted in some of the most violent offenders being taken off the city streets," LMPD Chief Erika Shields said.

LMPD Major Aaron Crowell said many of the names in the indictment were some officers recognized for repeated offenses.

FBI Louisville believes Summers, Reed and Jones are still in Kentucky and if found, residents are encouraged to contact law enforcement immediately at 1-800-CALL-FBI or 502-263-6000.

FBI Special Agents and investigators from LMPD, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations are all continuing the investigation into the matter.

