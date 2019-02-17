LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It's not hard to spot the heroes in the banquet hall - just look for the badges, patches and uniforms. But there are some other heroes who are a litle more hidden, and they won't tell you that they're heroes either. But others, like Greg Gardner, will do that for them.

"I've told them many times, thank you, thank you," he said. "I call him my angel."

"Greg believes I'm his guardian angel," Steven Henon said. "I personally think that I was there at the right time and the right moment."

For Henon, the right time and the right moment was on a March evening last year at the intersection of the Watterson Expressway and Southern Parkway. Henon and his family were checking in on people involved in an accident when Gardner slammed his SUV into one of the vehicles that had crashed there earlier.

"I immediately ran up to his vehicle," Henon said. "It was at that time beginning to catch flames."

"I asked him, 'Please, please, get me out of here,' because my seatbelt was jammed and I couldn't move at all," Gardner said.

Henon, his wife Elaina and his son Frank managed to get Greg out of his car, saving his life. But ask any of the Henons and they'll tell you they're no heroes.

"I wasn't really thinking in the moment, just acted off instinct," Frank Henon said. "And I feel like if I was in the same position, I would want someone to do the same for me."

"I was doing what it is that everybody should do," Henon said. "If they see somebody in stress or see somebody injured, they should at least - 'Are you okay?'"

Others disagree. At the 32nd annual Louisville Division of Fire Awards and Retirement Banquet, the Louisville Division of Fire honored the Henons and several other citizens for their acts of heroism, recognizing their bravery and thanking them for on behalf of those whose lives they saved.

Other Outstanding Citizen Award recipients include:

Greg Corbet and Scott Payne, who helped rescue a child from a residential building fire.

Bridget Johnson, Stephanie Koenig and Amy Calvert, who rescued a young girl who was found floating in a family pool and performed CPR to help revive the child.

►Contact reporter Dennis Ting at dting@whas11.com. Follow him on Twitter (@DennisJTing) and Facebook.