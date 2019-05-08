LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Hundreds of volunteers were placed at 35 different schools in Jefferson and Oldham Counties to spruce up grounds before the start of school.

Many volunteers took the day away from church services to put what’s preached into practice.

Northeast Christian Church hosts their annual “Love The ‘Ville School Blitz” to beautify schools before classes are back in session.

Many of the churchgoers helped spruce up Brandeis Elementary by painting caution lines, landscaping and general cleaning of the grounds.

They put their heart and soul into cleaning so that on the first day of school, students will have something to be proud of.

“It’s the basics of it you can’t be proud of your school, how are you going to be proud of your community?” Gordon Dean, a crew leader, said. “It’s about showing pride and taking care of what you know. Young students need some place to go that’s good and makes them feel good and appreciated. So that’s what we’re trying to do.”

This is the 7th year for the event.

