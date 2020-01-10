Kentucky high school student killed in crash

Trimble County Public Schools superintendent identified the student as senior Cheyanne Ward.

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. — A Trimble County 17-year-old is dead after being involved a car crash, Kentucky State Police confirms. Officers said the accident happened in the 5000 block of US 421 around 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

KSP said the accident is still under investigation and they don't anticipate filing any charges.

Wednesday, the Trimble County Public Schools superintendent identified the student as Cheyanne Ward who was a senior at Trimble High School.

Superintendent Jessica Wilcoxson also wrote a message to the community about Ward's passing.

There are no words to convey the sadness that overshadows Trimble County Schools on this day. Our community has suffered a tremendous loss. Today, I grieve as a mother and as a Superintendent and I pray for God to lift up our school district and community as we mourn the loss of one of our students. Our hearts are heavy over the tragic loss of Trimble Co. Senior High student Cheyanne Ward. On the eve of September 29th, Cheyanne was involved in a tragic car accident that took her life, much too soon.

Cheyanne was a 17 yr. old Senior who was very active in the school community. She was involved in numerous activities and was a natural leader in her class and the school.

