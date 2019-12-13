CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — It was an emotional night in Charlestown, Indiana as the community honored Sgt. Ben Bertram who was killed in the line of duty one year ago. Dozens gathered at the Charlestown Police Department for a candlelight vigil.

In addition to remembering his life, friends and family thanked the community for their support over the last year.

“We saw you. We saw you when we brought Ben home, standing on the side of the road. We saw you after the funeral as we made the procession down Market Street. We saw you standing on the side of the road with your hands on your heart,” said Maj. Tim Wolf, Bertram’s brother-in-law.

Sgt. Bertram died in a crash during a police chase in December 2018.

The suspect in the case, Benjamin Eads, pleaded guilty to three felonies and a misdemeanor and will spend 30 years in prison.

