(WHAS11)-A one-mile section of roadway in Scott County Indiana has been named in honor of a fallen police officer.



The section of State Road 56 is now officially named the Sgt. Ben Bertram Memorial Mile. Signs were placed there Oct.16.



Sgt. Bertram of the Charlestown police department died in a crash while chasing a suspect in December 2018.

