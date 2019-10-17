(WHAS11)-A one-mile section of roadway in Scott County Indiana has been named in honor of a fallen police officer.
The section of State Road 56 is now officially named the Sgt. Ben Bertram Memorial Mile. Signs were placed there Oct.16.
Sgt. Bertram of the Charlestown police department died in a crash while chasing a suspect in December 2018.
RELATED: Southern Indiana officer honored with park dedication months after his death
RELATED: Man who led chase that ended in the death of Indiana officer sentenced to 30 years
RELATED: Dog-friendly 5K honors fallen Charlestown officer
RELATED: Resolution to name road after Charleston Police Department officer Bertram
RELATED: ‘Indiana Going Blue’ for Sgt. Ben Bertram
RELATED: Boy raises money in honor of fallen officer with lemonade stand
RELATED: Clark County Fraternal Order of Police holding fundraiser to benefit Sgt. Bertram’s family
RELATED: Final goodbye held for Charlestown, Ind. Officer Bertram
RELATED: Suspect facing four felonies after chase killed Charlestown police officer
RELATED: Fallen Indiana officer returns home, funeral arrangements released
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.