LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In Cherokee Triangle, the John B. Castleman statue has been vandalized again. Hours after the Landmarks Commission voted to allow the city to move the controversial statue, someone threw more paint on the statue which has been vandalized multiple times before.

The commission’s decision comes after the city appealed a tied vote by the Cherokee Triangle Review Commission earlier this year.

Mayor Greg Fischer says the city plans to move the statue to Cave Hill Cemetery once the legal process is complete.

