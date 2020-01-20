FRENCH LICK, Ind. — Pigasus Pictures an 1804 Productions are looking for extras to be cast in their feature film in southern Indiana.

The company is looking to fill 500 slots for a large festival scene that will take place on Jan. 25 from 4:30 p.m. to midnight.

No compensation will be provided, however, they will offer refreshments and an unforgettable experience on a professional film set!

If you are interested and available for this opportunity, please fill out the following form by 5 p.m. today.

Additionally, they are looking to fill several general background needs throughout our shooting dates. Anyone interested and available to get involved, please fill out the additional form here.

All applicants must be 18 years or older to participate.

