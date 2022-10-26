Carjacking escalated to a shooting on Poindexter Drive

LMPD found a man suffering from "multiple gunshot wounds" in Fern Creek Wednesday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot while he was being carjacked in Louisville's Fern Creek neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a carjacking in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive around 4:45 a.m., according to a press release.

Officers on the scene found a man suffering from "multiple gunshot wounds". His injuries were reportedly considered non-life-threatening and he was transported to UofL Hospital for treatment.

The vehicle involved in the carjacking was later found a four-minute drive away in the 9300 block of Loch Lea Lane, officials say.

LMPD officers reportedly established a perimeter and K9 conducted a search of the area.

Though the victim's vehicle was found, the suspect remains at large. Robbery detectives are on the scene investigating, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or provide info online at the Crime Tip Portal.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.