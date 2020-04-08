Michael Brown's father coming to Louisville on anniversary of Ferguson shooting

Members of social justice group Until Freedom, which previously led a demonstration at AG Daniel Cameron's house, said they are moving to Louisville this weekend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The co-founders of New York-based social justice group Until Freedom said they are planning on moving to Louisville as the public awaits results from the Breonna Taylor investigation.

The group, which led protests in Frankfort and at Attorney General Daniel Cameron's home, said they will "move in" to the city by this weekend. In total, 15 members will come to Louisville — four of whom from New York, while others are from different states.

"We keep saying, 'We're coming back, we're coming back,' and now is the time to say, 'This is where we're staying," co-founder Linda Sarsour said. "It just really shows people if you had any doubt about our commitment to getting justice for Breonna Taylor, we hope it put those doubts to rest."

The father of Michael Brown will also join the group Saturday, marking six years since his son was shot and killed in Ferguson, Missouri. "From Michael Brown to Breonna Taylor: The Journey for Justice Continues" will include both Brown's and Taylor's families.

Michael Brown's father will be in Louisville, Kentucky this weekend to mark the 6th anniversary of the Ferguson, Missouri shooting and to stand in solidarity with #BreonnaTaylor's family. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/Ey8iwDDhzW — Senait Gebregiorgis (@SenaitTV) August 4, 2020

The group called the investigation into Taylor's death a "landmark case" because it could set a precedent for future cases. They said once they move in, they are going to organize demonstrations and community service events.

WHAS11's Senait Gebregiorgis will have more on the move-in and demonstrations at 6 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.