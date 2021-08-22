Daughter of former Kentucky Rep. Brent Yonts calls his death 'a reason to get vaccinated.'

Brent Yonts was fully vaccinated but succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday. His daughter encourages vaccinations and a doctor puts this case in context.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Commonwealth lost respected former lawmaker on Friday; Ellen Yonts-Suetholz lost her father.

In the days since, she said she's had a difficult time putting her feelings into words. "I'll read things other people have said and I'm like 'that, that's what I should've said,'" she explained.

Luckily, there's no shortage of kind words for Brent Yonts.

There's Republican house speaker David Osborne, who said in a statement "Kentucky is a better place because of his service," and, "the true hallmark of his character was his devotion to his family."

On Yonts' side of the aisle, there's Democratic Minority Leader Joni Jenkins, who told WHAS11 News "He cared so much for his district and the commonwealth and for working people." She recalled long conversations about the people of Western Kentucky and Yonts' care for the people who live there, even after he left the legislature in 2017.

The 72-year-old served his country before serving the commonwealth for nearly twenty years, earning respect on both sides of the aisle, spending as much time as he could with his children and grandchildren.

So, when he started to have mild COVID symptoms, he got tested as a precaution.

His daughter said she went home to help her mom take care of him and suggested he go to the hospital, just in case.

A few good days there turned into a few bad ones. After days of isolation, Ellen described seeing her father at Owensboro Hospital. "The virus had wreaked havoc on him," she said. "And, to see him like that was just, ya know, like a gut punch."

He died a few days later, despite being fully vaccinated. He was a breakthrough case.

Doctor Paul McKinney is a professor and associate dean in the University of Louisville School of Public Health and Information Sciences. He said breakthrough cases are rare but more frequent when there is a spike in overall cases.

"As the number increase among the unvaccinated, the numbers will increase among the vaccinated as well," McKinney explained. Without herd immunity, he said, a rise in cases and breakthrough cases is more likely.

A recent Kentucky-focused study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found, "those who were unvaccinated against COVID-19 had a significantly higher likelihood of reinfection."

As the family of Brent Yonts' reflect on his death, his daughter hopes it will show people the importance of getting vaccinated. "I would encourage everyone to get vaccinated and not to see this as a reason not to but a reason to get vaccinated."

A visitation will be open to the public on Monday at the First Baptist Church CLC in Greenville, Kentucky on August 23 from 3 pm until 8 pm Central Time. Masks will be required.

You can read his obituary below, provided by Ellen Yonts-Suetholz :

"Larry Brent Yonts, of Greenville, Kentucky, passed away on August 20, 2021, at the age of 72. Although he was fully vaccinated, Brent died due to COVID-19. His family believes his death was preventable, and it is their prayer that everyone who is eligible get vaccinated to avoid the type of cruel suffering this virus brings.

Brent was born in Greenville in 1949, the son of the late Larry and Dorothy Yonts. He graduated from Muhlenberg Central High School in 1967 where he was President of the Future Farmers of America. He went to college at Murray State University and graduated in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science in Education and a minor in English, Agriculture and Military Science. He then served in the Army from June 1971 until July 1973 where he was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas and completed his service as a First Lieutenant in the United States Army Adjutant General’s Corps as a reserve in 1977. Brent was able to attend law school thanks to the GI Bill at the University of Kentucky where he also drove a school bus. He made the decision to practice law rather than become a teacher following his law school graduation, and he practiced law in Greenville until his death. It was in Greenville that he met the love of his life, Janice Covington Yonts, where they built their life and raised their three children, Emily, Ellen and Harrison.

Brent started a general law practice that eventually evolved into an administrative one focused on helping those suffering from disabilities, specifically black lung. He was fortunate to have some of the most loyal employees through the years who became like his family. His love of the law allowed for a decision to run for office which after several setbacks eventually resulted in him becoming the Gentleman from Muhlenberg, District 15. He proudly held this title from January 1997 until December 2016. As an elected official, he made it his duty to serve the people of both Muhlenberg and Hopkins Counties. He made the long drive to Frankfort many times over 20 years, but loved every minute of it. He is remembered as a true friend of working families especially the region’s miners. One would be hard pressed to find any legislator more dedicated or sharply dressed than Brent. It was a never-ending source of joy to serve in this role but none greater than the day in December 2014 when he swore in his wife for her first term as Mayor of Greenville.

Brent was a member of First Baptist Church where he served as both Treasurer and Deacon for many years. He loved to decorate for Christmas and when his children were young, all the neighborhood kids would help him beginning in October only to finish just after Thanksgiving. They were known as the “Norman Circle Lighting Crew.” He was happy to tell you about his days growing up in the community of Rosewood and it was a dream come true when he and his wife purchased a home on Lake Malone. He spent many days relaxing in his lake house and looking out over his children and grandchildren enjoying the lake so close to the farming community where he grew up.

Though he served in many roles throughout the community in his lifetime, his greatest role was that of husband, father and grandaddy. His kids and later grandkids never had to doubt how much he loved and adored them as he made it apparent with every breath in his body.

Brent is survived by his wife of nearly 45 years, Janice Covington Yonts; his adoring children: Emily (Chris) Sparks of New Orleans, Louisiana, Ellen (Dave) Suetholz of Eminence, Kentucky and Harrison (Kindly) Yonts of Nashville, Tennessee. He is also survived by his 4 grandchildren: Colson Sparks, Cooper Sparks, Phoebe Suetholz and Fiona Suetholz; two brothers Joel (Vicki) Yonts of Rosewood, Kentucky and Jeff (Sharon) Yonts of Tyewhoppety, Kentucky and his sister Susan (Scott) Wells of Greenville, Kentucky; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Brent’s family want to thank every person at both the Greenville and Owensboro hospitals who took care of him from August 2 until August 17 while he was in isolation due to COVID-19. Their incredible kindness and compassion will never be forgotten.

Graveside service with military honors will be conducted Tuesday, August 24 at 11 am Central Time at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville, Kentucky with the Reverend John Galyen officiating and eulogy by Dave Suetholz.

A walk-through visitation will be at the First Baptist Church CLC in Greenville, Kentucky on August 23 from 3pm until 8pm Central Time. Masks will be required.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray State University Foundation, c/o the Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, Kentucky 42071. Please write “Brent and Jan Yonts Scholarship” in the memo section and call the MSU Foundation at (270) 809-3048 with any questions."

