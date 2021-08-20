Former Kentucky state Rep. Brent Yonts dies after COVID-19 battle

'Today the commonwealth mourns the loss of Brent Yonts, a leader who worked to better the lives of Kentuckians across the commonwealth.'

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Former Kentucky state representative Brent Yonts has died after being hospitalized with COVID-19, state officials announced Friday.

State Senator Whitney Westerfield previously said the Democrat from Greenville was in critical condition while suffering from COVID. Yonts' daughter, Ellen Yont Suetholz, said in a Facebook post he was placed on a ventilator after fighting the virus in the ICU for two weeks.

"It has taken a toll on him and the hospital did everything possible to prevent this from happening but as he remains critical, it was the only option," she said. "We are all heartbroken and continue to pray for peace and healing for my dad."

Yonts Suetholz said her father was fully vaccinated in mid-February.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he and his wife extended their "deepest sympathies" to the Yonts family.

"Today the commonwealth mourns the loss of Brent Yonts, a leader who worked to better the lives of Kentuckians across the commonwealth," Beshear tweeted.

Yonts, 72, served House District 15 for nearly two decades, representing Muhlenberg County and parts of Hopkins County.

"Brent will forever be remembered for his colorful sport jackets, his tireless support of Labor, his hard work on tough subjects — like criminal justice, pension reforms, mine safety and rural water access — and his desire to make Kentucky a better place," the Kentucky Democratic Party said.

