Fire heavily damages home in Park Hill neighborhood

Crews found the home in the 1800 block of Bolling Avenue engulfed in flames.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Arson officials are investigating a cause of a fire that left a family displaced in the Park Hill neighborhood.

The Louisville Fire Department responded to a home in the 1800 block of Bolling Avenue just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a two-story home engulfed in flames.

Officials say it took nearly an hour and 35 firefighters to get the blaze under control.

The fire caused extensive damage and there were no injuries reported.

The Kentuckiana Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.

