FRANKFORT, Ky. — A new bill filed in Frankfort would have voters decide on restoring voting rights for felons.

Louisville Senator Morgan McGarvey filed the bill which would have people vote on a constitutional amendment automatically restoring voting rights of felons who have completed their sentences.

Right now, Kentucky requires rights to be restored with a pardon from the governor.

“We have brought together a lot of people who have said, 'You know what, we've got to make our community stronger. If you've done your entire sentence, including parole, probation, you're finished, we've said you're no longer a risk to the community, you need to be a part of that community. This bill allows it to happen,” Sen. Morgan McGarvey said.

Under McGarvey's bill, there would be exceptions for convictions for murder, sexual crime or bribery in elections.