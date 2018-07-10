LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – You may have noticed Kentucky governor Matt Bevin sporting a bearded look lately.

While the reaction to his look has been mixed, Bevin is giving the public a chance to decide whether he should shave it or grow it.

The “Should I Shave It or Should I Grow” initiative is raising money for first lady Glenna Bevin’s #WeAreKY Foundation, which supports kids in the state’s foster and adoption system.

Bevin is giving those who donate 5 possible styles to choose from including: “Samson”, “Anchorman”, “Fu Manchu”, “Colonel” (after Colonel Sanders) and “clean shaven”.

“Every dollar contributed – and it’s all tax deductible is going to give you a vote. If you give a hundred dollars, you get a hundred votes,” he says in a video released to YouTube.

Bevin says there are 9,000 children in the state’s foster system with 2,400 of them eligible to be adopted.

