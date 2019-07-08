The folks at Bernheim Forest are going on the road across Kentucky in their effort to fight two threats to the forest.

LG&E is suing landowners in Bullitt County, including Bernheim, to run a new natural gas pipeline through a section of the forest. The Kentucky Department of Transportation has a plan that would build a Gene Snyder like bypass through Bernheim Forest to connect Louisville with that region.

The director of Bernheim, Mark Wourms and other employees will be attending these meetings which are open to the public. The first meeting in August drew more than 100 people.

Bernheim Under Threat Roadshow Calendar:

Tuesday, August 13 Sierra Club (7 p.m.; Crescent Hill Library, Louisville)



Thursday, August 15 Jimmy Can’t Dance (5:30 – 7 p.m.; Downtown Louisville)



Wednesday, August 28 Mile Wide (5:30 – 7 p.m.; Highlands)



Wednesday, September, 4 Frazier Museums’ Gateway Garden

(12 – 1 p.m.; Downtown Louisville)



Saturday, September 7 Bernheim Visitor Center

(10 – 11:30 a.m.; Clermont, KY)



Saturday, September 14 West Six Farm (11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Frankfort)



Wednesday, September 18 Quest Outdoors (6- 7 p.m.; St. Matthews)



Wednesday, September 25 Forest Edge Winery (6 – 7 p.m.; Clermont, KY)