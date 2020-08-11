Volunteers help battle pollution by cleaning trash at Beargrass Creek

MSD said picking up trash around the area helps reduce pollution.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Volunteers helped clean trash in the Middle Fork of Beargrass Creek.

The volunteers cleaned up five locations including Cherokee Park, AB Sawyer Park and Forest Green Trail just to name a few.

The cleaning is to help improve the water quality at Middle Fork. Roughly one-third of all water that falls in Beargrass Creek watershed lands falls on roofs and pavement that collect toxins and pollutants that make its way into the creek.

MSD said picking up trash around the area helps reduce pollution.

“We all live, work, and play here in the waters that run through our community – help us to be a vibrant community. And so, this activity was about reminding us that trash and things that we throw on the ground that get into the water really impact the habitat,” Collett Easter said.

Volunteers wore masks and practiced social distancing while helping.

