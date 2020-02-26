LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The James B. Beam Institute for Kentucky Spirits will hold its first bourbon industry conference this week at the University of Kentucky.

A statement from the school says the Beam Institute collaborated with the Kentucky Distillers Association to plan Thursday's event around key industry issues.

The conference will include presentations and discussions on topics such as grains, fermentation, warehousing, and logistics.

A panel comprised of representatives from UK, Beam Suntory, and master distillers from multiple distilleries will answer questions about the future of the industry and the Beam Institute. Farmers, distillers, and tourism officials are invited to attend.

