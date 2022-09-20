Bardstown offering reward following vandalism of cemetery

The city is called the 'most beautiful small town' in America. Bardstown authorities are looking for the person responsible after a cemetery was vandalized.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Near the heart of Bardstown Cemetery, yellow police tape wraps around the dark granite of a new mausoleum.

"My mother is buried here, and we come through every day," Nina Culver said, after driving in with her father.

Culver's mother was buried there about two years ago. She's surrounded by aunts, uncles, and parents. And, one day, even Nina will join the Culver plots.

"I already have my lot, my tombstone and everything, right by my parents," she said, sitting beside the Mausoleum. "I don't feel safe at all up here anymore. Not at all."

On Sept. 10, two neighbors tell WHAS11 News they called Bardstown Police to report a case of vandalism at the cemetery. It looked like someone had broken the recently installed mausoleum, prying off a granite slab and damaging other potential resting places.

The neighbors voiced concern that police tape did not even go up until two days later.

WHAS11 News left messages with Bardstown Police administration and spoke with an officer who did not confirm any details of the crime.

"It's sad," Culver said. "Because we love this cemetery, all of our family is buried up here and it's sad to think, really it's not even safe. And we come up here and sit for hours at a time. Every day."

In response to the vandalism, the mayor and city council are offering a $2,000 reward for anyone who can help find and convict the person who did this.

Culver said changes to security may be more helpful than a reward. "I hope they get cameras, patrol it more," she said. "that's what I hope."

Until then, Nina and nearby neighbors will keep a watchful eye, hoping their loved ones can rest peacefully.

