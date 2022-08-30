Ex-Bardstown CFO pleads guilty to embezzling thousands in city funds

Tracy Hudson has pleaded guilty to wire fraud for stealing more than $762,000 between 2013 and 2019.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The former head of finances for the City of Bardstown has entered a guilty plea for stealing thousands of dollars.

A federal indictment said Hudson took cash from the city for personal use, paid herself for false expense reimbursements, diverted payments into her 401K and purchased personal items on a City of Bardstown credit card.

Bardstown has recovered about $484,00 and Mayor J. Richard Heaton told WHAS11 News he hopes the judge makes Hudson repay the rest.

Sentencing for Hudson has not been scheduled.

She remains out of jail on bond.

