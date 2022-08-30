x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Ex-Bardstown CFO pleads guilty to embezzling thousands in city funds

Tracy Hudson has pleaded guilty to wire fraud for stealing more than $762,000 between 2013 and 2019.

More Videos

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The former head of finances for the City of Bardstown has entered a guilty plea for stealing thousands of dollars.

Tracy Hudson has pleaded guilty to wire fraud for stealing more than $762,000 between 2013 and 2019.

A federal indictment said Hudson took cash from the city for personal use, paid herself for false expense reimbursements, diverted payments into her 401K and purchased personal items on a City of Bardstown credit card.

RELATED: Feds arrest former Bardstown CFO accused of embezzling $762K from city funds

Bardstown has recovered about $484,00 and Mayor J. Richard Heaton told WHAS11 News he hopes the judge makes Hudson repay the rest.

Sentencing for Hudson has not been scheduled.

She remains out of jail on bond.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed 

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO

Download the new WHAS11+ app on Roku or Fire TV for free!

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out