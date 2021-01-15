Religious leaders to launch Black Church Studies initiative to teach denominations about racial justice

'We want to challenge the white church and its leaders through racial justice education.'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the wake of racial tensions and a Louisville pastor causing outrage over a "curse" he put upon those he claims "stole the election," some Black faith leaders are launching a new initiative to teach white churches about race-related issues in America.



Baptist Seminary of Kentucky, a graduate school that trains ministers and chaplains, is launching the Institute for Black Church Studies.

"We want to challenge the white church and its leaders through racial justice education," said David Cassady, president of Baptist Seminary of Kentucky. "To recognize the role that the church plays in our communities it really does help shape attitudes and approaches for how we live together and treat one another as human beings."

The program will educate Black church leaders with their graduate level certificate program. It also offer resources, workshops and training sessions to white church leaders and their congregations through a racial justice program.

"I think a critical part of what we're seeing play out in our culture and our community in Louisville is the issue that the white church has and continues to play a role in the propagation of white supremacy and in racial injustice," Cassady said.

Lewis Brogdon, director of the Black Church Studies, said they've been working on the institute since 2020.

"Educating their leaders and people in their churches about these important racial issues so we can begin to chart a new trajectory in this country because 11 O'clock on Sunday mornings is still the most segregated hour of the week," Brogdon said.

The group will work with Cooperative Baptist Fellowship Global, based in Decatur, Georgia, to help with outreach to white congregations.

