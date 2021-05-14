Baffert facing class action lawsuit

Bettors are seeking compensation for the money they lost betting on the Kentucky Derby, which was won by Medina Spirit.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Embattled horse trainer Bob Baffert is now facing a class action lawsuit. He is accused of racketeering and fraud.

Bettors are seeking compensation for the money they lost betting on the Kentucky Derby, which was won by Medina Spirit. The horse later failed a drug test.

Earlier this week, WHAS11 talked with Attorney Bob Heleringer about what these types of lawsuits mean.

"Nobody has really tried this in about 30 years. So, if someone were to try today, I think they wouldn't be in court very long," Heleringer said.

Heleringer added it would be nearly impossible to recalculate all the wagers and bets over the course of Derby weekend.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.