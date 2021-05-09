Derby 147 winner Medina Spirit tests positive for therapeutic in post-race sample, Baffert claims 'injustice'

The trainer confirmed the horse tested positive for betamethasone, a therapeutic drug. The 21 picograms found are double the legal threshold in Kentucky racing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a press conference held at Churchill Downs, trainer Bob Baffert confirmed that Kentucky Derby 147 winner Medina Spirit failed a post-race drug test served by the Kentucky Racing Commission.

The horse tested positive for betamethasone, a legal therapeutic drug. However, state horse racing rules require at least a 14-day withdrawal time from the medication, and any level of detection on race day is a violation.

Baffert was informed by an assistant trainer that the test on Medina Spirit found 21 picograms of the drug, which is double the legal threshold in Kentucky racing. Baffert was adamant that the horse was never treated with the medication.

"Medina Spirit has never been treated with betamethasone," Baffert said. "Yesterday, I got the biggest gut-punch in racing for something I didn't do."

At this time, the horse has not been disqualified for the win as further tests take place. Baffert said the timetable for a decision is unknown.

The trainer called the findings "disturbing" and an "injustice" to the horse.

Baffert continuing to defend himself: "It's a complete injustice. But I'm gonna fight it tooth and nail."



"I know everybody's not out to get me. But there is definitely something wrong. Why is it happening to me? There's problems in racing. But it's not Bob Baffert." pic.twitter.com/8067lYiH1N — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) May 9, 2021

Baffert confirmed his team is conducting an investigation into the positive test and is working with the racing commission in their findings.

In the press conference, Baffert questioned the process of the findings and said he will fight it "tooth and nail."

"I owe it to the horse, I owe it to the owner and I owe it to our industry," Baffert said. "Our industry needs to step up and we need to do a better job in racing."

In July 2020, two horses trained by Baffert tested positive for a banned substance in Arkansas. A subsequent 15-day ban was levied on the seven-time Derby winner.

Medina Spirit will run in the Preakness, the second leg of the Triple Crown, May 15.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.