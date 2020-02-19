LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A baby has died and a woman was treated at the hospital after a crash in Louisville early Wednesday morning.

According to Louisville Metro Police, a woman driving down 32nd Street ran into a parked car near Magnolia Ave. around 2 a.m. The woman and a baby that was also in the car were taken to the hospital.

The woman was treated, but the baby did not survive. No one else was injured. LMPD is continuing to investigate the crash.

