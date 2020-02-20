The family of Ebony Moore, the woman who crashed her car resulting in the death of her baby, spoke about her sentencing.

Officers had to hold Moore up as she appeared before a judge Thursday morning. Her bond was raised from $10,000 to $100,000.

Moore is charged with manslaughter after crashing her car into a parked car early Wednesday morning. Police found Moore passed out, lying on top of her 3-month-old.

Blood test showed Moore had a .175 blood alcohol level and tested positive for THC, cocaine, opiates and amphetamine.

Her family members are saying Ebony has had a tough life losing both her parents as a teen and fell into the wrong group of friends over the summer.

"My sister's not a bad person at all. We all fall short. Nobody is perfect. We are going to get through this," said Moore's sister. "We lost a baby, but we also have a 3-year-old here we have to stay strong for her."

