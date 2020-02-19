JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind — Mike Moore is now in his third term as mayor of Jeffersonville. Tuesday he broke down the city's successes and his top priorities moving forward in his State of the City address.

"I am proud to report that the city has never been stronger," said Moore.

He reported growth in the city's economy and quality of life.

According to Moore, the city approved more than 2 million square feet of commercial and industrial space just last year.

"We're attracting new businesses while retaining existing ones," he said.

He also says that in 2019 the city earned a record $2.4 million in interest on investments, added 563 new housing units, and became home to the first official EnVision Center in the State of Indiana.

"That EnVision Center, it's a godsend," said Moore.

He says the center has already helped hundreds of children.

"Our goal was for the center to fulfill something that was missing in our community, a place where families and young people can meet their fullest potential," said Moore.

But looking ahead, Moore says there's more to be done.

"With all the good things you've got going around Jeff and all these road projects that we've accomplished and done, there have been a lot of successes," said Moore. "But I'm not foolish enough to sit here and say there haven't been a few bumps in the road."

He specifically addressed the Holmans Lane project, an 8 million dollar project started nearly 2 years ago that's still not done. It's frustrating neighbors.

"It's just really busy and chaotic," said Railey Wallace who lives right along the corridor. "We've been waiting for it to get finished and we haven't seen any results from it yet."

Mayor Mike Moore says it's frustrating him too.

"This is a contractor I'm not happy with," he said Tuesday, apologizing for the project not being done.

Tackling road conditions is the first thing Moore mentioned when discussing his top issues to focus on moving forward. This year the city is planning a $2 million "Paving Our Neighborhoods" initiative to improve streets in neighborhoods and subdivisions. Moore says it's the largest financial commitment ever made in a single year.

Moore also plans to revise the city's zoning laws, and is prioritizing education.

"We can't begin to succeed as a community until we first education our youth," said Moore.

Ultimately he asked for collaboration within the community.

"Our greatest opportunities happen when we forge partnerships," said Moore. "It's those partnerships that will distinguish Jeffersonville from it's neighbors."

To view the entire State of the City speech, click here.