Star basketball recruit, mother still in critical condition after being hit by car

Ava and her mom Amy Jones were hit by a car on Tuesday when a impaired driver struck their family as they stood on the sidewalk in downtown Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Days after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Louisville, a top basketball recruit from Kansas and her mother remain in the hospital.

A spokeswoman with UofL Hospital said Ava and Amy Jones are still in critical condition as of Saturday.

Ava and her family were standing on the sidewalk at 2nd and West Market Street when a car, driven by Michael Hurley, jumped the curb, hitting all of the family members on July 5.

Her father Trey Jones passed away from his injuries on Thursday.

Ava's younger brother has since been released from the hospital.

The Jones family was in town to see Ava play with her team Southwest Elite, in the Run 4 Roses Classic at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Wednesday.

Among the charges, Hurley faces four counts of assault and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a substance. Louisville Metro Police said he will also be charged with murder.

