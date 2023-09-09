West Louisville residents get chance to voice concerns to Gov. Beshear during open house

The governor, seeking re-election, visited his campaign office on West Broadway and met with constituents while discussing his record as governor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — West Louisville residents had their chance to share their concerns with Governor Andy Beshear as he hits the campaign trail seeking re-election to lead the commonwealth.

He visited his West Broadway campaign office and held an open house on Saturday, listening to constituents while touting his record as governor.

“We are coming off our best two years of economic development and job growth ever,” Beshear said. “We’ve got to make sure the prosperity that’s coming to Kentucky reaches every part of the state in every neighborhood in this city. West Louisville deserves more jobs [and] more investment.”

Beshear said he is excited about investments being made in west Louisville, pointing to the first hospital being built there in 150 years.

He said he still wants to do more.

On the state level, Beshear confirmed the hiring boom continues.

“Right now, there are 60,000 more jobs filled than before the pandemic. That's good news for Kentuckians and our workforce.”

