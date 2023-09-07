'A great day to celebrate': Kentucky governor places state's first sports wager at Churchill Downs

Gov. Andy Beshear placed a $20 parlay bet for the “over” on wins for the University of Kentucky and University of Louisville football teams.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear kicked off the highly-anticipated opening of in-person sports betting in the state by placing the first wager at Churchill Downs Thursday morning.

Beshear placed a $20 parlay bet for the “over” on wins for the University of Kentucky and University of Louisville football teams, and the “under” on Duke University’s football team.

“Today is a great day to celebrate and have a little bit of fun doing so,” he said. “It has taken many years to get here, but sports wagering is finally a reality in Kentucky. This is a win-win for Kentuckians, who can enjoy a quality entertainment experience and benefit from funds staying right here in our state to help us build a better Kentucky.”

According to a news release, Beshear will place a second wager Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Red Mile in Lexington.

The opening of sports betting comes right before the start of the NFL season this weekend.

“It is an honor to host this historic first sports wager in the commonwealth at historic Churchill Downs," Mike Anderson, president of Churchill Downs Racetrack, said. "We are proud to offer Kentucky’s newest form of wagering entertainment to the hundreds of thousands of guests who enter our gates each year and to help facilitate the economic benefits that sports wagering will bring to Kentucky,” Mike Anderson, president of Churchill Downs Racetrack, said.

Please click here for a list of licensed retail sportsbooks. Officials said more locations are coming soon.

