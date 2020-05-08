Amazon hiring 1,750 positions in Louisville area

The company is hiring for facilities in Jeffersonville, Shepherdsville, Louisville and Campbellsville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Amazon announced it will hire more than 1,750 temporary roles at its customer fulfillment centers and delivery facilities in southern Indiana and the Louisville area this summer.

Full-time positions are available for multiple shifts and responsibilities. Employees will be paid $15 an hour. Applicants must be 18 and have a high school diploma or equivalent.

Jobs are available at Amazon's Jeffersonville, Shepherdsville, Campbellsville and Louisville warehouses. For more information, click here.

Papa John's is hiring around 10,000 employees over the next few months. The company previously announced plans to hire 20,000 employees in March, many of whom were displaced after businesses closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contemporary Services Corporation, a crowd management company, is also looking to hire nearly 1,000 people to help out at Derby. For more information, visit CSC-USA.com.

