OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — More women are coming forward with new and disturbing allegations against a former Friendship Health and Rehab employee.

The lawsuit accuses Richard Coleman of sexually groping, touching and assaulting some of his coworkers at the Oldham County care facility.

The suit was originally filed in December naming four women, but a motion to amend it was filed on February, 26.

John Phillips represents the women and is asking a judge to accept the addition of five more women to the lawsuit. That would make nine women, altogether.

“The majority of them are hurt, emotionally scarred,” he explained.

Phillips described one of the new alleged victims as petite and only 98 pounds. “On one occasion he came up behind her, grabbed her hair, pushed her down over the table to the point where her feet were off the floor, and she couldn't get away from him, and he was thrusting into her in a sexual way.”

“There was a time where he caught her in the elevator, he pushed his body up against hers, in a sexual way,” Phillips explained.

Some of the women also describe retaliation from management at Friendship Health and Rehab after filing complaints about being harassed by Coleman.

One woman said after the lawsuit was filed, things got worse. “Subsequent of filing the lawsuit, she had her vandalized, keyed from the back bumper to the front, sheets of metal under her tires. The retaliation has been unbelievable.”

Friendship Health “denies any allegations of wrongdoing,” in a statement from the organization's attorney, and “plans a vigorous defense of this matter.”

Phillips said Coleman was fired in August and, despite the sexual harassment reports to Friendship Health management, he got a job at the Forest Springs Health Campus in Jefferson County.

Coleman was arrested in August and charged with sexually abusing a coworker on several occasions.

Police are investigating similar incidents reported by other employees, as well as reports that involved residents of Friendship Health and Rehab.

A judge is expected to decide whether or not the additional five women will be considered as part of this lawsuit next month in court.