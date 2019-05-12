LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, an 85-year-old woman driving a SUV crashed into the front of Little Caesars pizza in Pleasure Ridge Park.

Police say the woman confused the gas pedal for the break and crashed into the building.

Crews were busy boarding up the restaurant at Terry Road and Lower Hunters Trace in the aftermath.

A customer inside the restaurant was hurt, but police say they had minor injuries.







Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.