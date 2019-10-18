LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-School boards across our area have an impact on children, families, and communities. But not every ballot in November has a single name on it, never-the-less the log-jam voters in parts of Southwest Jefferson County will find.

While there are 8 names on the ballot for the position of Jefferson County School Board Member for District 4, only 7 of them remain active candidates according to the County Clerk's office.



JCPS School Board Members receive $150 per meeting, there is no salary and it's a guaranteed stressful job, especially in the Commonwealth's largest school system which often is under a microscope. We contacted all 7 remaining candidates and asked them for a 1 sentence answer to the question: Why are you running for the JCPS School Board? Here are their answers as they wrote them:



Joe Laurenz, “I am running for the 4th district seat on the Jefferson County Public School Board of Education because I believe in providing schools with systems and resources that will provide the best and safest education possible for every student in our community.”



Joe Marshall, “Increasing education, safety, and community involvement are keys to decreasing achievement gaps; and I want to be the teacher who brings the voice of educators to the table.”



Dave Whitlock, “Our current education system is not working for our students and teachers and I want to bring new fresh approaches to our education system in order to enable our students to be in an environment to achieve and succeed.”



Cassandra Ryan, “It is time for a Mom, an advocate, to represent families that need to be heard.”



Shameka Parrish-Wright, “I believe in our students, families, and teachers and am answering the call to serve my community in a way that uplifts people who have felt powerless and voiceless at a time when public education can be our great equalizer.”



Joe Goodin, “I am running for the board of education because District 4 has not had representation with the depth of experience and proven career success in leadership, administration, and organization, and logistics and fiscal management, who is also a lifelong, invested and engaged southwest community member with our public schools, that is able to stand up for the concerns and interests of southwest community stakeholders and reverse persistent academic challenges in our District 4 schools.”

Debra Gray, "I am running for JCPS School Board to ensure that every child has the best opportunity for an outstanding education which prepares them for success today and in their future."



The Kentucky School Boards Association, Executive Director, is not surprised by the number of names vying for the seat.

"I do think that the number of candidates tends to be higher when the stakes are higher and certainly there’s a lot happening in Jefferson County right now”, said Kerri Schelling, Executive Director of the Kentucky School Boards Association. “And so, if someone feels called to serve, it's really a great opportunity to get in and be very instrumental in the kind of change that they'd like to see in their school district.”



You can see the candidate’s filings with the County Clerk by clicking here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.