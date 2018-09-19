LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Louisville's 4th Street is a popular restaurant hang out spot, but over the past year, business owners say they've seen a sales slump in large part because of the homeless and the panhandlers who camp outside.

"Every morning we come down here to people sitting in our chairs in our storefront drinking alcohol," Jeff Kopple said.

He is the co-owner of Sicilian Pizza and Pasta. He's been there 8 years and says what once was a draw to tourists is now in decline. He blames abrasive and abusive behavior by those who loiter, keeping customers away from the 600 block of 4th street.

"We have instances where the homeless are using the restroom right out in public, on the sidewalk. It's just becoming way too much of a problem," he told WHAS11.

He and other business owners are part of a chat app where they document their experiences. One business owner wrote an employee of his was followed and was threatened to be shot over spare change. Another found dried-up fecal matter on a door entrance.

"Multiple instances of indecent exposure," Forest Ramsey said. He owns Art Eatables and moved in six years ago because of the attractive, up-and-coming feel of 4th Street. But, now, he's concerned about the safety and says he rarely sees police make their rounds.

"As far as traditional Andy Griffith policing, doesn't happen," Ramsey said.

Kopple took to social media to get the attention of the mayor - sending a tweet, asking to meet and find solutions to the loitering, homeless and drugs that he says is driving tourists away.

"It is at the point where it is getting out of hand," Kopple said.

The mayor's office is aware of the business owners concerns. They sent us this statement:

Like homeless camps, panhandling is a complex and multifaceted issue that requires a coordinated, compassionate approach, developed in concert with experts and stakeholders. And as we did with our work on homeless camps, we're putting together a group of experts and stakeholders to help find solutions; an initial meeting was held last Friday. Eric Friedlander, our Chief Resilience Officer, is leading this effort.

It's important to keep in mind that panhandling, while perceived to be an issue with homelessness, is most often associated with issues of poverty, behavioral health and substance use disorder. Our goal is to find and implement effective programmatic and systemic solutions that both address the need of the individuals on the streets and the needs of residents, visitors and businesses to enjoy Louisville.

