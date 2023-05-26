One inmate was caught after a police pursuit in Kentucky that ended in a car crash and a foot chase.

LIMA, Ohio — Four employees of an Ohio prison were placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into the escape of two inmates, one of which was a convicted murderer who remains at large.

Bradley Gillespie, 50, and James Lee, 47, were reported missing from the Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima on Tuesday.

Gillespie has been imprisoned since 2016 for murder, while Lee was serving a sentence he received in 2021 for burglary and safecracking.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said an internal investigation found that Gillespie and Lee exited the prison after concealing themselves in a dumpster.

Lee was discovered missing during a prisoner count at 11 a.m. Tuesday, prompting an emergency prisoner count that revealed Gillespie was also missing. Authorities later determined the two men were last seen on surveillance video inside the facility just after 8:40 a.m. Monday.

The agency said Friday that three correction officers and a major at the prison were placed on administrative leave as part of an internal investigation into the escape.

Lee was captured early Wednesday morning in Kentucky after a police pursuit of a stolen car the men were believed to be in ended in a crash and a foot chase, authorities said. Gillespie remains at large.

Allen County Sheriff Matthew Treglia said officials believe the two inmates had been traveling together but did not provide further details.

The vehicle chase in Henderson, Kentucky, began around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday when officers spotted a car the men were believed to be traveling in and tried to stop it. A chase ensued and the crash occurred a short time later. Both inmates then fled the scene on foot.

Residents in the area were being told to keep their doors locked while authorities searched for Gillespie. They were urged to call 911 if they spotted him or had information regarding his whereabouts.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the escape.