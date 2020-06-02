LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three former LMPD officers who were charged with wire fraud will not be sent to prison.

In October 2019, Brian Stanfield, Todd Roadhouse and Mark Final pleaded guilty to falsifying overtime records. Today, they were sentenced to three years of probation and eight months of curfew. They will wear ankle monitors and must be home by a designated time.

Chief Steve Conrad released a statement saying they are cooperating with an audit to review the overtime system.

“These actions by these officers violated public trust and we are committed to restoring that trust,” Chief Conrad said.

