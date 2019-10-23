LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three men are facing federal wire fraud charges, stemming from their time working for Louisville Metro Police.

According to documents from U.S. Attorney, Brian Stanfield, Todd Roadhouse and Mark Final all worked for the Script Unit, a specialized unit within the Narcotics Division.

Investigators say between 2014 and 2017, three men falsified overtime requests to LMPD for hours they didn’t work.

LMPD received federal funding to reimburse those hours for officers working with federal agencies like the ATF and DEA.

WHAS-TV reached out to the department and have not heard back.

