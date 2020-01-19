BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Portions of two Indiana parks are getting a special designation because of a rare tree species.

The Herald Times reports that areas in Brown County State Park and Yellowwood State Forest will be considered high conservation value forest areas in an effort to preserve the yellowwood tree population.

Mike Spalding is a resource specialist with Monroe-Monroe and Yellowwood state forests.

He says the Forest Stewardship Council's certification is a way to ensure that 591 acres where the trees are growing are managed so they remain part of the landscape.