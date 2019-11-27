LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with Jefferson County Public Schools are investigating fight that led to an assistant principal being injured at Seneca High School.

According to spokeswoman Toni Konz-Tatman, the fight took place on the bus in front of the school during dismissal on Tuesday.

The bus driver was able to stop the bus and school staff were able to board the bus and separate the two students involved.

Eighteen-year-old Thomas Bryant, a brother of one of the students, got involved and assaulted one of the assistant principals. The assistant principal received a cut to her head and sought medical attention.

Bryant, who is also a student, was arrested and charged with third degree assault. His name is being withheld at this time.

Konz-Tatman says the student, along with others, will be discipline according to the district’s code of conduct.

