WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Officials are calling it a 100-year flood and now people in Southeastern Kentucky are cleaning up.

Senait Gebregiorgis is the only Louisville reporter who traveled there this week as communities come together to help one another.

"I think it’s still a lot of clean-up and assessing damages," assistant tourism director at Williamsburg tourism and convention, Nikki Kysar said. “We had some cleaning supplies donated that are still coming in."

Groups in Williamsburg dropped off hundreds of boxes filled with donations this week while others are offering free laundry service.

"You don’t realize how much people are willing to help out when you’re in need," Kysar said.

The Church of Christ Disaster Relief Effort in Nashville, Tennessee heard the call and hauled cleaning supplies worth $70,000.

At a media conference Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear said damage assessments are ongoing and there is no saying for how long.

"This event is not done because we are going to receive significant additional rain in the coming days," Beshear said. "We have responded in a way that has protected human life and hopefully put us in at least a path towards rebuilding.”

Kysar said with more rain in the forecast, they will be on standby at the convention center. Anyone who wants to donate supplies to help flood victims could drop them off between 9 a.m 5 p.m Monday through Friday.

