LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead following a single vehicle crash on I-265 in southeastern Jefferson County.

According to Metro Police, Seventh Division officers and the Traffic Unit responded to the accident on I-265 at Billtown Road around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a male driver of a Toyota 4Runner was driving northbound on I-265 and apparently swerved to avoid a tire in the roadway. That driver lost control of the vehicle, running off the roadway leading him to be ejected from the vehicle.

That driver was transported to University Hospital in critical injuries but later died from his injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The northbound lanes are expected to be closed for two hours while crews clear the scene.

