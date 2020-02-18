LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Harrison Township Fire Department confirmed that one person has died from a fire on Old Heinz Rd.

The fire happened at 4:00 p.m. Feb. 17. Crews conducted a primary search and located the victim inside the structure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RELATED: Free smoke detectors handed out in Shawnee neighborhood after deadly fire

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.