HENDERSON, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two men died in a plane crash in Henderson County, Kentucky on April 24, the Henderson Fire Department told ABC News.

The plane was found by an airport employee around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the Henderson County Coroner, Bruce Farmer, there were only two people, the deceased, onboard the plane. They died because of the crash that happened overnight.

At the time of the crash, the airport office was closed.

The two men are not believed to be from the tri-state area—which includes southwest Indiana, western Kentucky, and southern Illinois, according to the Henderson Fire Department.

