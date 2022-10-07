'Team Kentucky' standard license plate coming soon

The new plate design showcases the state's strength, unity and pride and pays homage to the commonwealth's Kentucky Bluegrass.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The commonwealth will soon be offered a new license plate option in addition to the current standard license plate.

Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that the state will soon offer a 'Team Kentucky' standard license plate.

The new plate design showcases the state's strength, unity and pride and pays homage to the commonwealth's Kentucky Bluegrass.

Officials said the plate will be offered on flat aluminum plates as part of the cabinet's transition to more efficient digital printing in 2020.

With digital technology, the license plates will be produced as needed instead of mass-produced. The new plates were designed and printed at no additional cost to the state, officials said.

They added that the two standard license plate options will continue to include the option to have the words “In God We Trust” added to the plate.

The four different plate options are:

“Everyone has a place on Team Kentucky, and these new license plates give motorists more options to showcase their state pride,” Beshear said. “From supporting our neighbors during a natural disaster or pandemic, to looking out for the safety of others as we travel across the commonwealth, Kentuckians always unite and show that Team Kentucky spirit.”

The plates will be available for purchase in every county clerk’s office starting Oct. 24.

Fees for standard issue plates remain $21 when it’s time to renew. Kentuckians who would like to purchase the new standard plate before they are due to renew will pay $3.

If you currently have a standard or vanity plate that you want to keep you do not have to take any action, you can keep your current plate. The new 'Team Kentucky' plate is only a new option.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.